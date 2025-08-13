Left Menu

Intense Monsoon Deluge Expected Across Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh until August 19. South Coastal Andhra Pradesh will face extreme rainfall, while strong winds and thunderstorms are anticipated in other regions. These weather activities are influenced by a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across isolated areas of Andhra Pradesh, predicting this weather pattern to continue through August 19.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is primarily in focus on Wednesday, as it braces for extremely heavy rainfall while the adjacent regions of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema expect similar downpours.

The meteorological dynamics are influenced by a persistent low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which exacerbates weather conditions with strong winds ranging from 40-60 kmph across affected areas, notably impacting parts of Telangana and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

