Spain Battles Fiery Inferno Amidst Scorching Heat and Strong Winds

A volunteer firefighter died battling severe wildfires in Spain, as strong winds and extreme heat exacerbated the situation. Over 99,000 hectares have burned this year, with six major fires remaining out of control. Authorities suspect arson and have evacuated over 5,000 residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:24 IST
A volunteer firefighter lost his life to severe burns while combating raging wildfires across Spain. The blazes have resulted in numerous hospitalizations, fueled by intense winds and scorching temperatures, with at least six major fires remaining unchecked.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging extreme caution. To date, wildfires have ravaged nearly 99,000 hectares in Spain, with a 10-day heatwave compounding the threat. The state weather agency, AEMET, warned of an 'extreme' wildfire risk as residents brace for persistent strong winds.

The deceased firefighter, a volunteer from Nogarejas, was attempting to form firebreaks when the flames trapped him. With more than 5,000 evacuations in place, focus has shifted to shielding small towns as authorities investigate suspected arson behind many fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

