Har Ghar Tiranga: A Celebration of Unity and National Pride

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation held a two-day event at India Habitat Centre for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, inaugurated by Ministry Secretary Srinivas Katikithala and attended by HUDCO officials. The initiative encourages citizens to hoist the national flag, highlighting themes of unity, freedom, and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:08 IST
The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) recently hosted a vibrant two-day program at the India Habitat Centre in support of the national 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The event, held from August 2nd to 15th, was inaugurated by Ministry Secretary Srinivas Katikithala alongside HUDCO officials and was attended by prominent guests.

Katikithala encouraged public participation, emphasizing the Tiranga as a symbol of freedom and unity. HUDCO is set to distribute over 10,000 national flags through their kiosks across India to foster a sense of national pride and shared heritage.

