Revamping the DTC: A New Chapter for Delhi's Transport Infrastructure

The Delhi government's extensive plan to overhaul the DTC headquarters is poised to advance, with the project's approval marking a critical step forward, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Tasked with executing the redevelopment, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation will proceed now that both the DTC and DSIIDC Boards have approved the initiative.

Emerging from a decade-long standstill, the project will proceed in a public-private partnership, anticipated to cost the government minimally while transforming the outdated structure into a modern, semi-commercial building.

