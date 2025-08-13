Chlorine Leak Panic in Bhopal Factory Resolved Swiftly

Panic struck an industrial area in Bhopal on Wednesday when a chlorine gas leak was reported from a factory, according to officials.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Aditi Bhavsar, confirmed there were no reports of inconvenience to the public and stated the situation was under control.

After receiving reports in the afternoon, personnel from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, along with the police and municipal corporation, promptly arrived at the site. No casualties were reported, as the industrial unit was closed at the time.

SDRF District Commandant Ram Sharma noted that the leak was contained within 90 minutes. However, Adish Industries' owner denied the occurrence of a gas leak, claiming a powder ignited and emitted smoke, which was controlled within 30 minutes.

This incident rekindled memories of the 1984 Bhopal disaster, one of the worst industrial catastrophes, where toxic methyl isocyanate gas leak claimed thousands of lives.

