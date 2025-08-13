Left Menu

Landslide Havoc: Search Ongoing for Missing Rishikesh Residents

Two individuals are missing and two others injured after a landslide on the Rishikesh-Neelkanth road. The Ganga's high waters may have swept the missing away. A search is underway by the State Disaster Response Force, with traffic halted as large boulders are cleared from the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:44 IST
  • India

Two individuals have gone missing and two others sustained injuries following a landslide on the Rishikesh-Neelkanth road, officials reported on Wednesday. The incident has been exacerbated by the Ganga river's dangerous currents, fueled by several days of torrential rain.

According to Laxman Jhula police station SHO Santosh Paithwal, the missing individuals, identified as Mushir from Manglaur and Ajit Pal from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, may have been washed away. An extensive search operation involving the State Disaster Response Force is currently underway, focusing both on the rubble and the river.

With traffic blockades in place, efforts to clear the large boulders on site using stone-cutting machines continue. Meanwhile, the driver and conductor of a truck, affected during the incident while changing a tire, have only sustained minor injuries and are reported to be in stable condition.

