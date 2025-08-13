Landslide Havoc: Search Ongoing for Missing Rishikesh Residents

Two individuals have gone missing and two others sustained injuries following a landslide on the Rishikesh-Neelkanth road, officials reported on Wednesday. The incident has been exacerbated by the Ganga river's dangerous currents, fueled by several days of torrential rain.

According to Laxman Jhula police station SHO Santosh Paithwal, the missing individuals, identified as Mushir from Manglaur and Ajit Pal from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, may have been washed away. An extensive search operation involving the State Disaster Response Force is currently underway, focusing both on the rubble and the river.

With traffic blockades in place, efforts to clear the large boulders on site using stone-cutting machines continue. Meanwhile, the driver and conductor of a truck, affected during the incident while changing a tire, have only sustained minor injuries and are reported to be in stable condition.