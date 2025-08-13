Left Menu

Flash Flood Fury: Himachal's Bridges and Roads Ravaged by Cloudbursts

In Himachal Pradesh, several bridges have been washed away due to cloudbursts and flash floods. Over 300 roads, including national highways, are closed, affecting transportation. Despite significant infrastructural damage, no casualties have been reported. Local authorities are working on relief operations amidst ongoing weather alerts.

In an alarming sequence of events, Himachal Pradesh has been struck by flash floods and cloudbursts that have devastated its infrastructure. Bridges in Shimla and Lahaul and Spiti districts have been swept away, cutting off key locations and leading to the closure of over 300 roads, including two national highways.

The latest incidents damaged a police post, a bus stand, and shops in Shimla district. Despite extensive damage, no casualties have been reported, but several residents in affected areas like Karpat village have evacuated.

Authorities are amidst relief efforts, contending with the aftermath of adverse weather conditions. Rain alerts remain in place, with predictions of further heavy rainfall, as the state grapples with substantial losses this monsoon, already totaling Rs 2031 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

