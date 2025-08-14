Tropical Storm Podul Delivers Double Blow to China and Hong Kong

In an unwelcome encore, Tropical Storm Podul unleashed torrential rains on southern China, following record downpours the previous week. Disruptions swept through Hong Kong where schools, hospitals, and courts faced interruptions due to severe weather, marking a significant impact on daily life.

The storm led to cancellations of flights across regional airports, with approximately 20% of services grounded. Guangdong province was particularly hard hit, with key infrastructure such as highways and railways shut down. Meanwhile, Quanzhou saw a third of its flights canceled, signaling significant economic ramifications in the region.

China's response to these extreme weather events includes a substantial government aid package. Nevertheless, experts emphasize the persistent threat of severe tropical cyclones along China's southern coast. As the region grapples with climatic shifts, authorities are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for economic and environmental challenges ahead.