Global Plastic Treaty Talks Hit by Controversy Over Binding Limits

A new draft of the global plastic treaty has been released omitting binding limits on plastic production. The draft suggests countries manage plastic pollution with national flexibility, causing divisive negotiations between high-ambition countries and major oil producers. Campaigners and indigenous groups protest the lack of stronger measures.

Updated: 14-08-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 10:54 IST
Negotiations for a groundbreaking global treaty aimed at curbing plastic pollution are facing controversy following the release of a new draft that omits binding limits on plastic production.

Presented at the fifth round of plastics treaty talks (INC-5.2) in Geneva, the draft has raised concerns among campaigners who argue that it lacks the necessary commitments to address the global plastic pollution crisis.

While the draft provides national flexibility and promotes actions to reduce plastic waste, it has been criticized for failing to impose global plastic production caps, drawing protests from activist groups and indigenous communities.

