Vijayawada's Torrential Downpour: Tragedy Strikes Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rains in Vijayawada caused severe waterlogging and claimed the life of a 51-year-old man who fell into a drainage. The municipal corporation urged residents to move to safer areas, while precautionary measures were taken by the Chief Minister. Further rains are expected due to a low-pressure area.

Updated: 14-08-2025 14:42 IST
Vijayawada experienced torrential downpours leading to significant waterlogging, resulting in the tragic death of T. Madhusudhana Rao, a 51-year-old man who fell into an underground drainage.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) stated that the drainage was undergoing cleaning near Gulammohiddin Street when the incident occurred. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to relocate to safer zones.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to implement precautionary measures. Meanwhile, a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring further heavy rains to various districts in Andhra Pradesh.

