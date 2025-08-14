Vijayawada's Torrential Downpour: Tragedy Strikes Amid Heavy Rains

Vijayawada experienced torrential downpours leading to significant waterlogging, resulting in the tragic death of T. Madhusudhana Rao, a 51-year-old man who fell into an underground drainage.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) stated that the drainage was undergoing cleaning near Gulammohiddin Street when the incident occurred. Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to relocate to safer zones.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to implement precautionary measures. Meanwhile, a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring further heavy rains to various districts in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)