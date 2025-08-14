Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla: An Indian Space Odyssey

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a pioneer in India's space exploration endeavors, is set to return to India this weekend following his groundbreaking journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

During his brief visit to the capital, Shukla is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before traveling to Lucknow to reunite with his family. His itinerary includes attending the National Space Day celebrations on August 23.

Shukla's participation in the Axiom-4 mission, alongside astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary, involved over 60 scientific experiments and 20 educational sessions. The mission's success is seen as a major boost for India's upcoming Gaganyaan program.

(With inputs from agencies.)