Mega Metro Milestone: Kolkata's New Lines Revolutionize Transit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate three significant metro projects in Kolkata, enhancing connectivity across the city. The project includes the much-awaited Green Line and a new airport link, promising significant ease to commuters. The Union minister emphasized the historic importance of these developments for West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate three pivotal metro projects in Kolkata, thus marking a major milestone in the city's transit infrastructure. This announcement comes from Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, aligning with a larger effort to bolster urban mobility and connectivity in West Bengal.

Among the projects, the Green Line will become fully operational, notable for being India's first underwater metro, stretching from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector 5. This development includes a new metro link to Kolkata's airport, highlighting advancements in the city's northern suburbs transit options.

Moreover, the projects also encompass the inauguration of a subway at Howrah metro station and enhancements to other metro lines. The Centre has demonstrated its commitment by allocating substantial resources, with ongoing works in West Bengal amounting to Rs 83,765 crore, further underscoring the initiative's significance.

