Monsoon Fury: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Torrential Rains
Uttar Pradesh is on high alert for heavy rainfall with significant showers expected on Independence Day. District Magistrate Vishak G has mandated school closures in Lucknow. An orange alert has been issued for certain western districts, while 20 are under yellow alert for adverse weather conditions.
- Country:
- India
As torrential rains grip Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain alerts have been issued for Thursday across 24 districts, sparking widespread concern among residents as Independence Day approaches.
In response to the severe rainfall in Lucknow, District Magistrate Vishak G has taken swift action by ordering the closure of all schools from Classes 1 to 12 on August 14. This decision aims to ensure the safety of students amid the inclement weather.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of an intensifying monsoon spell, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh, with Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnor under an orange alert for very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, 20 other districts face a yellow alert for heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning warnings for 36 districts in total.
(With inputs from agencies.)
