Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Expands: Unlocking New Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate three new metro projects in Kolkata, enhancing connectivity across the city. The Green Line will become India’s first fully operational underwater metro, linking key areas. This expansion brings a significant boost to the region's infrastructure ahead of Durga Puja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:19 IST
Kolkata Metro Expands: Unlocking New Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate three metro projects in Kolkata on August 22, as announced by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar. This development promises to significantly advance urban connectivity in the city.

The metro projects include the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Green Line, noted for being India's first underwater metro, the Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing)-Beleghata section of the Orange Line, and the Noapara-Jai Hind (airport) section of the Yellow Line. These new routes aim to streamline travel between critical nodes in Kolkata, facilitating easier commutes and supporting the city's dense urban framework.

Deemed a 'historic gift' for West Bengal just before Durga Puja, the inauguration is set to take place at Jessore Road metro station. This move is part of a broader vision to reinforce transport infrastructure across the state, underscored by the ongoing projects worth millions in rupees and various developments in the railway sector as highlighted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025