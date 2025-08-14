Kolkata Metro Expands: Unlocking New Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate three metro projects in Kolkata on August 22, as announced by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar. This development promises to significantly advance urban connectivity in the city.

The metro projects include the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Green Line, noted for being India's first underwater metro, the Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing)-Beleghata section of the Orange Line, and the Noapara-Jai Hind (airport) section of the Yellow Line. These new routes aim to streamline travel between critical nodes in Kolkata, facilitating easier commutes and supporting the city's dense urban framework.

Deemed a 'historic gift' for West Bengal just before Durga Puja, the inauguration is set to take place at Jessore Road metro station. This move is part of a broader vision to reinforce transport infrastructure across the state, underscored by the ongoing projects worth millions in rupees and various developments in the railway sector as highlighted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

