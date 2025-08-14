Delhi Deluge: Chaos and Controversy Amid Torrential Rainfall

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Delhi on Thursday, with vehicles stranded in waterlogged streets causing commuters to struggle through flooded roads for hours. Numerous incidents of tree collapses have been reported, including a tragic one in Kalkaji that resulted in a fatality.

Vivid footage from different parts of the city reveals the extent of the inundation, with a DTC bus immobilized on the waterlogged Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram roadway and motorcyclists struggling to navigate the deluge. The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' forecasting more rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Amidst widespread public inconvenience, political turmoil has surfaced. Opposition leaders criticize the Delhi government for inefficacious desilting efforts, as seen in undrained areas, demanding accountability and seeking the removal of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. The controversy intensifies the plight of the city's residents.