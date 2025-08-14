Left Menu

Delhi Deluge: Chaos and Controversy Amid Torrential Rainfall

Heavy rains in Delhi resulted in widespread waterlogging and vehicular standstills. A tragic incident occurred in Kalkaji where a falling tree claimed a life. Authorities face criticism for inadequate desilting, while IMD forecasts more rain, issuing an 'orange' alert. Opposition leaders demand accountability from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Delhi on Thursday, with vehicles stranded in waterlogged streets causing commuters to struggle through flooded roads for hours. Numerous incidents of tree collapses have been reported, including a tragic one in Kalkaji that resulted in a fatality.

Vivid footage from different parts of the city reveals the extent of the inundation, with a DTC bus immobilized on the waterlogged Dhaula Kuan-Gurugram roadway and motorcyclists struggling to navigate the deluge. The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange alert' forecasting more rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Amidst widespread public inconvenience, political turmoil has surfaced. Opposition leaders criticize the Delhi government for inefficacious desilting efforts, as seen in undrained areas, demanding accountability and seeking the removal of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. The controversy intensifies the plight of the city's residents.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

