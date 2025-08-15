Left Menu

No Consensus in Geneva: The Struggle for a Global Plastic Pollution Treaty

Talks in Geneva for the world's first legally binding treaty on plastic pollution ended without consensus. Delegates from 1,000 countries failed to agree due to deep divisions over production caps, product management, and financing for developing nations. Both EU and small island nations are opposed by petrochemical-producing countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:25 IST
No Consensus in Geneva: The Struggle for a Global Plastic Pollution Treaty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant setback for environmental diplomacy, the latest round of talks held in Geneva on establishing a global treaty to combat plastic pollution failed to yield a consensus. Delegates concluded without reaching an agreement, leaving nations divided on how to proceed.

South African representatives expressed disappointment, citing unresolved differences. Over 1,000 delegates from various countries convened in Geneva, continuing discussions from a previous meeting in South Korea, which also ended without a deal. This pattern highlights the complexities and contentious nature of the negotiations.

The primary points of contention include proposed caps on virgin plastic production and the management of chemicals in plastics. These issues have seen strong opposition from petrochemical-producing nations and the previous U.S. administration. As climate advocates sound warnings, the world remains vigilant for a breakthrough in future talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025