No Consensus in Geneva: The Struggle for a Global Plastic Pollution Treaty

In a significant setback for environmental diplomacy, the latest round of talks held in Geneva on establishing a global treaty to combat plastic pollution failed to yield a consensus. Delegates concluded without reaching an agreement, leaving nations divided on how to proceed.

South African representatives expressed disappointment, citing unresolved differences. Over 1,000 delegates from various countries convened in Geneva, continuing discussions from a previous meeting in South Korea, which also ended without a deal. This pattern highlights the complexities and contentious nature of the negotiations.

The primary points of contention include proposed caps on virgin plastic production and the management of chemicals in plastics. These issues have seen strong opposition from petrochemical-producing nations and the previous U.S. administration. As climate advocates sound warnings, the world remains vigilant for a breakthrough in future talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)