Bengaluru's Real Estate Boom: Sarjapur and Thanisandra on the Rise

Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road and Thanisandra Main Road have experienced a significant rise in housing prices, showing around 80% growth over the last three and a half years, according to data from Anarock.

The rapid price appreciation is attributed to the developing infrastructure including the highly anticipated Red Line Namma Metro, which enhances connectivity from Hebbal to Sarjapur, boosting interest and investment in these areas. Thanisandra's closeness to Manyata Tech Park has similarly attracted a wave of IT professionals and investors, elevating its status as a real estate hotspot.

Karishmah Siingh of Sattva Group notes the premium value of these corridors due to their strategic connections and limited supply. Meanwhile, Anjana Sastri of Sterling Developers and Angad Bedi of BCD Group highlight the role of connectivity and Grade A office developments in this real estate boom. Bhavesh Kothari points out the appeal of these areas for both startups and established enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)