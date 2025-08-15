Cracking Down on Illegal Fishing: Himachal Pradesh's Vigilance Pays Off

In a significant crackdown on illegal fishing activities, the Himachal Pradesh fisheries department has detected 610 cases and collected fines amounting to Rs 5.59 lakh this year, officials announced on Friday.

The fishing prohibition period, spanning from June 16 to August 15, is critical for the breeding of various fish species. This year, an additional 168 cases of illegal fishing activities were identified, leading to Rs 2.66 lakh in penalties, according to Director of Fisheries, Vivek Chandel.

These efforts are crucial for maintaining sustainable fish resources for the state's 12,000-plus fishermen. The department implemented special measures—including camps and flying squads across major reservoirs—to conduct rigorous surveillance by boat, road, and on foot.

