Indonesia's Bold Crackdown on Illegal Palm Plantations

Indonesia plans a comprehensive crackdown on illegal palm plantations, as President Prabowo Subianto revealed violations on 3.7 million hectares of land. With additional scrutiny over 5 million hectares, the measures include military involvement, with the state considering asset confiscations against lawbreaking companies, and concerns about military intervention rising.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:10 IST
Indonesia is poised to intensify its crackdown on the illegal exploitation of natural resources, particularly focusing on palm plantations. President Prabowo Subianto announced violations on 3.7 million hectares, with the involvement of the military to secure land seizures. The area under scrutiny totals a staggering 5 million hectares.

Prabowo's first state of the nation address highlighted a firm stance against economic greed, asserting armed forces' assistance in overcoming resistance during seizures. The move, however, has attracted criticism over the military's growing role in civilian matters. Prabowo also indicated potential asset confiscations from law-violating companies and alerted to a forthcoming crackdown on mining violations.

Questions arose regarding the source of Prabowo's figures, but concerns linger over the negative international image it casts on Indonesian palm oil. Meanwhile, the main stock index saw fluctuations, peaking during Prabowo's speech before retreating. The Indonesian rupiah also weakened slightly after showing prior strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

