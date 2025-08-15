Trump's Executive Order Boosts SpaceX, Faces California Opposition

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at easing regulations around commercial spaceflight, which could significantly benefit private ventures such as Elon Musk's SpaceX. Among the changes, the U.S. transportation secretary is directed to expedite or remove environmental reviews related to launch licenses under the FAA's jurisdiction.

On the West Coast, however, SpaceX's expansion plans face hurdles. The California Coastal Commission recently voted against increasing the number of Falcon 9 launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base from 50 to 95 a year.

Despite this opposition, the U.S. government retains the authority to override the commission's objections, making it possible for SpaceX to move forward with its plans if higher powers deem it necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)