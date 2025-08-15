Left Menu

Dinosaur Diversity: Different Paths to Predatory Power

A recent study reveals the diverse predatory adaptations among large carnivorous dinosaurs. T. rex had the highest estimated bite force, while others like Giganotosaurus and Spinosaurus used different strategies for capturing prey. This evolutionary flexibility allowed them to thrive and dominate prehistoric ecosystems.

Updated: 15-08-2025 19:26 IST
In the realm of prehistoric predators, the Tyrannosaurus reigns supreme—at least when it comes to bite force. Recent research has uncovered that the mighty T. rex possessed the most formidable jaw strength among meat-eating dinosaurs, thanks to its reinforced skull and robust jaw muscles.

However, not all giant carnivores relied on raw power. The study, published in Current Biology, reveals that other fearsome creatures like Giganotosaurus and Spinosaurus evolved unique approaches to hunting. Giganotosaurus opted for slashing with its teeth, while Spinosaurus favored a long snout suitable for fishing.

Lead author Andre Rowe highlights that the diverse skull structures across different theropod species reflect a range of evolutionary strategies. This flexibility in adapting their predatory tactics ensured these ancient creatures' dominance for millions of years.

