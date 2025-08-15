Maharashtra's Expressway Debacle: Land Rights vs Development
Maharashtra's Shaktipeeth Expressway project faces opposition from farmers concerned about land loss. Minister Chandrakant Patil cites potential benefits while acknowledging outsider influences and overdue compensations. With the process nearly finished in some districts, resistance remains strongest in Kolhapur where the project jeopardizes fertile farmland.
In Maharashtra, the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway has sparked a contentious debate between development and land rights, with state minister Chandrakant Patil questioning forces that might be sowing chaos.
The expressway, which is set to require over 8,000 hectares of land, including valuable private farmland, faces significant opposition, particularly from Kolhapur farmers.
While officials work on compensation plans, agitations continue, highlighting the tension over fertile land use and the project's potential benefits for connectivity and infrastructure.
