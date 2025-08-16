The Battle to Save the Orinoco Crocodile: Hope Amidst Extinction

Carlos Alvarado, a 34-year-old Venezuelan biologist, is at the forefront of conservation efforts to save the endangered Orinoco crocodile. With numbers dwindling below 100 in the wild, Alvarado and his team are racing against time to ensure the species' survival through captive breeding and careful releases.

The crocodiles face threats from poaching and a lack of resources, with many Venezuelans hunting them for food. Despite the challenges, the biologists, part of the Venezuelan Crocodile Specialist Group, persist in their mission to prevent extinction, even as future generations of scientists seek opportunities abroad.

Federico Pantin, director of the Leslie Pantin Zoo, acknowledges the grim reality, stating efforts only temporarily stave off extinction. Yet the persistence of these scientists highlights a dedication to conservation, striving to raise and release 200 young crocodiles annually in hopes that some may escape human threats.

