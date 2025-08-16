Mumbai Deluge: Torrential Rains Disrupt City Life
Mumbai and its suburbs experienced heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm, causing severe waterlogging and disrupting local train services. A red alert was issued by the IMD predicting continued heavy rainfall. Amidst the storm, a landslide claimed two lives in Vikhroli. Efforts are ongoing to manage the situation.
Incessant rains hammered Mumbai and its suburbs early Saturday, with some areas receiving over 200 mm of rainfall. This led to severe waterlogging that crippled local train services, key for daily commuters.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red-alert prediction, indicating heavy to very heavy continued rainfall across the city for two more days. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
The relentless downpour triggered a landslide in Vikhroli, resulting in two fatalities and injuries. Meanwhile, many parts of Mumbai recorded significant precipitation, submerging key railway tracks and increasing travel chaos. Municipal crews are actively working to address waterlogging and ensure public safety.
