Devastation Strikes: Flash Floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Flash floods triggered by torrential rains have led to over 300 deaths in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with victims including 13 children. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority reports widespread damage across multiple districts, and relief efforts are underway as rains are expected to continue intermittently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:53 IST
In the wake of devastating flash floods, the death toll in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has climbed to over 300, including 13 children, provincial authorities reported. The torrential rains, which have battered multiple districts, are set to persist intermittently until August 21, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

PDMA representative Faizi disclosed that within the last 48 hours alone, 307 people succumbed to rains, sudden cloud bursts, and the ensuing floods. A preliminary tally by the agency details the losses, enumerating 279 men, 15 women, and 13 children among the deceased. Furthermore, 23 individuals sustained injuries.

The districts severely hit include Bajaur, Buner, and Swat, with Buner experiencing the most fatalities at 184. Relief operations have been mobilized, with funds and directives issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister. Tourists have been advised to stay informed on weather updates as the monsoon season continues to unleash havoc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

