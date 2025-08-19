Left Menu

Astronaut Shukla Shares Insights on India's Ambitious Space Missions

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla discussed the global interest in India's Gaganyaan mission with Prime Minister Modi, sharing his space experiences. Many international scientists showed interest in joining the mission. Modi emphasized the need for a robust astronaut pool to support India's ambitious future space goals, including human spaceflight and lunar missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:16 IST
In a conversation brimming with optimism and ambition, Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India's burgeoning space aspirations. Discussing the forthcoming Gaganyaan mission, Shukla noted an international enthusiasm, with scientists eager to collaborate and witness the historic endeavor.

During the meeting, Shukla shared personal insights gained from his journey to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission. Adjusting to micro-gravity and conducting experiments onboard, Shukla highlighted the significance of these experiences for advancing India's space program.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the necessity of cultivating skilled astronauts to pioneer India's space efforts. He outlined future objectives, including deploying the Gaganyaan mission by 2027 and plans to construct a space station by 2035. The vision extends to achieving the formidable target of a lunar landing by 2040.

(With inputs from agencies.)

