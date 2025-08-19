Astronaut Shukla Shares Insights on India's Ambitious Space Missions

In a conversation brimming with optimism and ambition, Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India's burgeoning space aspirations. Discussing the forthcoming Gaganyaan mission, Shukla noted an international enthusiasm, with scientists eager to collaborate and witness the historic endeavor.

During the meeting, Shukla shared personal insights gained from his journey to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission. Adjusting to micro-gravity and conducting experiments onboard, Shukla highlighted the significance of these experiences for advancing India's space program.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the necessity of cultivating skilled astronauts to pioneer India's space efforts. He outlined future objectives, including deploying the Gaganyaan mission by 2027 and plans to construct a space station by 2035. The vision extends to achieving the formidable target of a lunar landing by 2040.

