Flood Alert Issued as Andhra Pradesh Faces Heavy Inflows

Andhra Pradesh is facing significant floodwater inflows at Prakasam Barrage due to heavy rains caused by a depression. The State Disaster Management Authority has anticipated up to five lakh cusecs of water. A warning may be issued, and residents are urged to stay cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:35 IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued an alert as heavy inflows of floodwater are expected at the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. Up to five lakh cusecs of water, driven by heavy rains from a depression, threaten to inundate the area.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain disclosed that floodwater levels in the Krishna River are rapidly rising, which has prompted a potential first warning to be considered before noon. The persistent downpour across the region has contributed significantly to the water levels in rivers and water bodies.

Authorities have alerted district administrations and cautioned residents in riparian zones to remain vigilant. Residents are advised against crossing canals and streams, which are swollen due to continuous heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

