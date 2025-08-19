Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Floodwater Surge at Prakasam Barrage

Prakhar Jain of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority announced the expected arrival of up to five lakh cusecs of floodwater at Prakasam Barrage, Vijayawada, due to heavy rains causing rising inflows. A warning may be issued soon, urging caution among residents near the river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is on high alert as up to five lakh cusecs of floodwater are anticipated to reach Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, according to Prakhar Jain, managing director of the state's Disaster Management Authority. This surge follows heavy rainfall from a depression impacting the region.

Rivers and water bodies throughout Andhra Pradesh are experiencing significant inflows, particularly the Krishna River, escalating concerns at the Prakasam Barrage. Jain stated that the first warning might be issued midday to prepare residents for the potential flood risks.

District administrations have been alerted, and residents in riparian zones have been advised to exercise caution. The public is also urged to avoid crossing swollen canals and streams amid the ongoing deluge.

