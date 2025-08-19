New Conservation Board and NZCA Appointments Boost Environmental Leadership

The Government has confirmed a new round of appointments to the New Zealand Conservation Authority (NZCA) and the country’s 15 regional Conservation Boards, strengthening the network of leaders tasked with protecting Aotearoa New Zealand’s natural heritage.

Minister of Conservation Tama Potaka announced the appointments for 2025, highlighting the diverse mix of new and returning members who will provide regional and national oversight of conservation efforts.

A Strengthened Conservation Network

In total, the appointments include:

21 reappointments of experienced members,

37 new appointments , and

87 continuing members already serving.

“These appointments seek to achieve a balance on each conservation board in terms of experience, geographic spread, gender, age, recreation interests, and representativeness of community interests in the functions of the Department of Conservation (DOC) at a regional level,” Minister Potaka said.

The boards act as an important link between local communities and the Department of Conservation, ensuring that regional voices are heard in decision-making on issues such as biodiversity, recreation, heritage protection, and environmental policy implementation.

Role of Conservation Boards

Conservation Boards are statutory advisory bodies established under the Conservation Act 1987. Their responsibilities include:

Providing input into DOC’s conservation management strategies,

Advising on national park management plans,

Advocating for conservation outcomes in their regions, and

Engaging with iwi, hapū, and community groups on environmental matters.

Potaka stressed that boards must reflect the communities they serve. “Conservation boards play a vital role as liaisons between DOC and their regions, making their community’s voice heard on conservation issues. I’m thrilled to appoint such a diverse group to these positions.”

He added a warm welcome: “Nau mai haere mai to those members stepping up for the first time, nau mai hoki mai to those returning for 2025, and ngā mihi to all the outgoing representatives for their important contributions to conservation mahi in their regions.”

New Zealand Conservation Authority Appointments

Alongside the regional boards, Potaka confirmed two reappointments and four new appointments to the New Zealand Conservation Authority (NZCA)—the national body that provides high-level strategic advice to both DOC and the Minister.

The NZCA plays a critical role in:

Reviewing and approving conservation management strategies and national park plans,

Advising on environmental policy and legislation, and

Overseeing how DOC’s work aligns with national conservation priorities.

“Conservation work in Aotearoa New Zealand relies on a wide variety of people coming together for a common goal,” Potaka said. “The variety of skills and qualities the appointees bring fills me with hope that together we can make a real difference for our native species and ecosystems.”

A Shared Vision for the Future

The latest appointments come at a time when DOC and conservation boards face increasing challenges, from climate change and biodiversity loss to pressures on recreation areas and balancing economic development with environmental protection.

By drawing from a pool of members with diverse professional skills, cultural perspectives, and community knowledge, the Government hopes to ensure that conservation leadership reflects the breadth of New Zealand society.

The new appointments took effect from 6 August 2025, with the members now beginning their work to support the stewardship of Aotearoa’s unique natural environment.