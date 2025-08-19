Mithi River Swell Prompts Mass Evacuations in Mumbai

In response to incessant rainfall and subsequent flooding, nearly 350 residents in Mumbai's Kurla area have been evacuated as the Mithi River swelled dangerously, according to a statement from Maharashtra's Chief Minister's Office. The city recorded nearly 200 mm of rainfall in just six hours, exacerbating the situation.

Authorities have been vigilant as the river's rising waters led to significant waterlogging in downstream areas, including Kurla and Sakinaka. The intense rainfall, recorded at over 150 mm between 4 AM and 11 AM, prompted swift action from local officials, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressing the ongoing situation.

To combat the effects, 525 pumps and multiple pumping stations have been deployed to manage the overflow. Despite the challenges, the efforts have kept the river from surpassing its danger mark of 4.2 meters, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis continues to review the crisis comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)