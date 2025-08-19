Krishna and Godavari Rivers Swell Amid Torrential Downpours

Heavy rains have led to increased floodwater inflows in major rivers, including Krishna and Godavari, in Andhra Pradesh. According to the APSDMA, the situation has resulted in warnings being issued at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, with inflows documented at around 4 lakh cusecs.

State officials are on alert after the APSDMA's managing director, Prakhar Jain, highlighted the rise in water levels at key reservoirs and barrages. Special Chief Secretary G Jayalakshmi has instructed district collectors to prepare evacuation plans and ensure safety measures for residents in vulnerable areas.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal is causing continuous heavy rainfalls in the region, adding to the challenge. Authorities have warned fishermen against sea ventures and advised the public to remain cautious as preventive actions are underway across affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)