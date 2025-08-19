India's Astral Ambitions: Gaganyaan Mission Takes Center Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the necessity for India to cultivate a robust team of 40-50 astronauts to spearhead forthcoming space missions. This statement came during his conversation with Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to venture to the International Space Station through the Axiom-4 commercial mission.

Shukla's return marked a milestone in Indian space exploration, and he recounted his experiences of adapting to micro-gravity conditions and conducting experiments on the ISS. Modi underscored that Shukla's journey is a harbinger for future missions like Bhartiya Antariskh Station and Gaganyaan, crucial for India's space ambitions.

The prime minister lauded the government's persistent commitment to the space sector, which led to successes like Chandrayaan-3 despite past hurdles, such as the Chandrayaan-II mission. Modi noted India's space program is internationally recognized, with global interest in participating in its initiatives. India aims to undertake its first human spaceflight in 2027, establish a space station by 2035, and land an astronaut on the moon by 2040.

