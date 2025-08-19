Left Menu

India's Astral Ambitions: Gaganyaan Mission Takes Center Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for India to have a pool of 40-50 astronauts ready for future space missions, as he discussed with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from the ISS. The conversation highlighted India's ambitious plans for Gaganyaan, a national space station, and moon landings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:31 IST
India's Astral Ambitions: Gaganyaan Mission Takes Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the necessity for India to cultivate a robust team of 40-50 astronauts to spearhead forthcoming space missions. This statement came during his conversation with Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to venture to the International Space Station through the Axiom-4 commercial mission.

Shukla's return marked a milestone in Indian space exploration, and he recounted his experiences of adapting to micro-gravity conditions and conducting experiments on the ISS. Modi underscored that Shukla's journey is a harbinger for future missions like Bhartiya Antariskh Station and Gaganyaan, crucial for India's space ambitions.

The prime minister lauded the government's persistent commitment to the space sector, which led to successes like Chandrayaan-3 despite past hurdles, such as the Chandrayaan-II mission. Modi noted India's space program is internationally recognized, with global interest in participating in its initiatives. India aims to undertake its first human spaceflight in 2027, establish a space station by 2035, and land an astronaut on the moon by 2040.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025