Tragedy in the Torrent: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives in Jammu & Kashmir
Flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts resulted in tragic losses as the body of an eight-year-old girl was found, while a 20-year-old youth remains missing. Extensive rescue missions are underway, facing challenges amid ongoing rains and landslides causing infrastructure damage and road closures.
An eight-year-old girl's body has been recovered following devastating flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, while a 20-year-old man remains missing in Rajouri district, officials report.
Rescue operations were aggressively pursued by the State Disaster Response Force, police, and local residents to locate the individuals swept away by floodwaters in Suran River and Mubarakhpura Nallah since Monday.
Officials confirm that Asia Kouser was found after being swept by strong currents near Umrah Ban Dhok. Meanwhile, efforts to find Atif Shah, missing in Mubarakhpura village, are hindered by continuing flash floods. Monday's heavy rains not only triggered the floods but also landslides, blockading roads and damaging structures, complicating the rescue efforts.
