Left Menu

Tragedy in the Torrent: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives in Jammu & Kashmir

Flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts resulted in tragic losses as the body of an eight-year-old girl was found, while a 20-year-old youth remains missing. Extensive rescue missions are underway, facing challenges amid ongoing rains and landslides causing infrastructure damage and road closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:00 IST
Tragedy in the Torrent: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl's body has been recovered following devastating flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, while a 20-year-old man remains missing in Rajouri district, officials report.

Rescue operations were aggressively pursued by the State Disaster Response Force, police, and local residents to locate the individuals swept away by floodwaters in Suran River and Mubarakhpura Nallah since Monday.

Officials confirm that Asia Kouser was found after being swept by strong currents near Umrah Ban Dhok. Meanwhile, efforts to find Atif Shah, missing in Mubarakhpura village, are hindered by continuing flash floods. Monday's heavy rains not only triggered the floods but also landslides, blockading roads and damaging structures, complicating the rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025