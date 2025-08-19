Left Menu

Tropical Triumph: How Trees in the Tropics Can Cool the Planet

A new study highlights the benefits of planting trees in tropical regions for planetary cooling. Unlike higher latitudes, the tropics offer substantial benefits by cooling through evapotranspiration and reducing sunlight exposure. Researchers emphasize stronger climate effects from tropical afforestation, with the study published in 'npj Climate and Atmospheric Science'.

Updated: 19-08-2025 15:38 IST
Planting trees in the tropics is more beneficial for planet cooling than planting at higher latitudes, as revealed by a new study on the effects of afforestation. The research emphasizes the impact of tropical afforestation, which includes cooling through water vapor release and reduced sunlight exposure.

Researchers from the University of California Riverside state that trees in warm, wet tropical areas not only draw carbon dioxide from the air but also provide cooling by releasing water vapor. A slight global mean cooling effect can be achieved, with more significant regional cooling, especially in tropical areas such as central Africa.

The study, published in 'npj Climate and Atmospheric Science', offers insights into the physical effects of tree planting, like increased evapotranspiration. This process cools by releasing water vapor, akin to human perspiration, and can also decrease fire susceptibility in certain regions.

