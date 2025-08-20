Left Menu

Flood Alert: Rising Waters at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage

Heavy rainfall has resulted in significant floodwater inflows and outflows at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, Dowleswaram. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued warnings as flood levels rise in the Godavari and Krishna rivers. Evacuation funds and SDRF teams have been mobilized for response efforts.

Updated: 20-08-2025 11:22 IST
The Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district experienced significant floodwater activity, with inflows and outflows recorded at 7.38 lakh cusecs on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall, an official reported.

According to Prakhar Jain, managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), both the Godavari and Krishna rivers are seeing rising floodwater inflows. At Bhadrachalam, Telangana, the Godavari river's water level has surged to 42.2 feet.

In response, the APSDMA has issued alerts to all potentially affected district administrations and sanctioned Rs 16 crore for evacuation efforts. With the first-level warning ongoing at Prakasam Barrage, evacuation and SDRF teams remain on high alert. Residents are advised to avoid crossing canals and streams.

