Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ushers in Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Initiatives

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved several initiatives including a Rs 904 crore infrastructure programme in Amaravati, a 250 MW solar project on a 1,200-acre site, and the Andhra Pradesh Circular Economy and Waste Recycling Policy 2025–30. Additionally, updates to the Tourism Land Allotment Policy, education portfolio changes, and liquor price stabilization measures were sanctioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:08 IST
The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has greenlit a series of major initiatives aimed at boosting the state's infrastructure and renewable energy capacity. A key approval was for a Rs 904 crore development programme in Amaravati, which includes a comprehensive setup of infrastructure facilities across 29 villages.

The cabinet has also sanctioned a proposal to allocate 1,200 acres of land at Mylavaram for a 250 MW solar power project with Adani Solar Energy AP Eight Pvt Ltd, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy solutions.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the Andhra Pradesh Circular Economy and Waste Recycling Policy 2025–30, aiming to transform waste into resources. Other decisions included amendments to the Tourism Land Allotment Policy and alterations to the education portfolio, underscoring a wide-ranging strategy to enhance socio-economic operations within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

