Tragic Electrocution in Pilibhit Highlights Rural Challenges

A tragic incident unfolded in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, as 35-year-old Dataram was electrocuted while cutting bamboo near his residence.

The mishap occurred at around 8 am in Luktihai village when Dataram accidentally touched a high-tension power line, police reported.

In a desperate and ill-informed bid to save his life, relatives buried him up to his neck in soil rather than seeking immediate medical care. When these efforts failed, Dataram was finally taken to the Puranaur community health center, where he was sadly declared dead. Authorities have initiated an investigation and sent the body for an autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)