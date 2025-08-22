Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution in Pilibhit Highlights Rural Challenges

A 35-year-old man, Dataram, died after being electrocuted while cutting bamboo in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. Due to lack of immediate medical intervention, villagers attempted traditional revival methods, but Dataram was pronounced dead at a local health center. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, as 35-year-old Dataram was electrocuted while cutting bamboo near his residence.

The mishap occurred at around 8 am in Luktihai village when Dataram accidentally touched a high-tension power line, police reported.

In a desperate and ill-informed bid to save his life, relatives buried him up to his neck in soil rather than seeking immediate medical care. When these efforts failed, Dataram was finally taken to the Puranaur community health center, where he was sadly declared dead. Authorities have initiated an investigation and sent the body for an autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

