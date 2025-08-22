Left Menu

Key Role Expansion in Ganga Rejuvenation Initiative

The Indian government has amended a key notification under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to include the director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) as a special invitee in the Ganga rejuvenation initiative. This aims to enhance coordination in the Namami Gange programme.

The Centre has revised a significant notification under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The amendment grants the director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) an ex-officio role as a special invitee in the Ganga rejuvenation agenda managed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Officials indicate that this move is intended to bolster coordination within the institutional framework governing Namami Gange, India's premier programme for the cleaning and conservation of the Ganga river.

The notification, issued on August 19 and made public on Friday, changes a previous order from October 2016 by the former Ministry of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation. The director general of NMCG is now required to participate as a 'special invitee, ex-officio' in the original order's schedule.

