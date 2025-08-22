Choice Consultancy Services Secures Rs 140 Crore Project Mandates

Choice Consultancy Services, affiliated with Choice International, announced on Friday that it has clinched project mandates totaling approximately Rs 140 crore. These cover sectors such as housing, agriculture, MSME, water resource management, and urban planning.

Key initiatives include slum rehabilitation in Mumbai under the MHADA's SRA framework, computerization of 1,625 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in Odisha, and MSME development initiatives in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to their statement.

In Rajasthan, tasks include formulating a detailed project report on transferring Yamuna water to drought-prone regions, alongside consultancy roles for the Indira Gandhi Nahar Project and restoration of significant water bodies. CEO Arun Poddar emphasized the strategic expansion into diverse sectors aiming at sustainable growth.

