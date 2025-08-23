Left Menu

Tragic Drowning of Young Boy in Open Water Tank

A six-year-old boy tragically drowned after falling into an open water tank in a housing complex in Palghar district, Maharashtra. The incident happened in the Shaligram locality of Umroli. The boy's body was discovered a day after the accident. A case of accidental death has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:25 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district, where a six-year-old boy drowned after accidentally falling into an open water tank at a housing complex, according to police reports.

The accident occurred on Thursday in the Shaligram locality of Umroli. The young boy was reportedly playing outside his home when he slipped, plummeting into the water tank.

Search efforts ensued after his parents became alarmed by his disappearance and lodged a police complaint. The boy's body was ultimately found and retrieved by locals and firefighters on Friday. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death.

