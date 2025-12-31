Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Shuffle: Municipal Elections Set New Alliances

The political landscape in Maharashtra is shifting dramatically ahead of municipal elections, as parties abandon statewide alliances for local coalitions. The Mahayuti and MVA are fragmented, opting for city-specific strategies. Analysts expect unpredictable outcomes due to this unprecedented reconfiguration of alliances ahead of the January 15 elections.

In Maharashtra, the political scene is in disarray as parties gear up for the January 15 municipal elections. The ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA are abandoning statewide seat-sharing arrangements, leading to fragmented, city-specific alliances.

As nominations closed, the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena initially intended to contest together but now face internal splits. The Congress and NCP also pursued varied coalition strategies across cities, undermining projected unity at the state level.

This unprecedented political scenario signals a shift towards localized contests, with analysts highlighting the unpredictability of outcomes and the overriding importance of regional dominance over ideological ties in the upcoming elections.

