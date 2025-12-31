Maharashtra's Political Shuffle: Municipal Elections Set New Alliances

In Maharashtra, the political scene is in disarray as parties gear up for the January 15 municipal elections. The ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA are abandoning statewide seat-sharing arrangements, leading to fragmented, city-specific alliances.

As nominations closed, the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena initially intended to contest together but now face internal splits. The Congress and NCP also pursued varied coalition strategies across cities, undermining projected unity at the state level.

This unprecedented political scenario signals a shift towards localized contests, with analysts highlighting the unpredictability of outcomes and the overriding importance of regional dominance over ideological ties in the upcoming elections.