Ram Rattan Group Launches New Phase and Retreat in Alwar's Investment Hotspot

Ram Rattan Group has unveiled The Green Step Farms Phase 2 and Aravalli Retreat in Naugaon, Alwar, offering nature-centric living and profitable investment opportunities. With its proven track record and strategic location, Naugaon is an investor's dream, boasting government incentives, improved connectivity, and proximity to the DMIC.

Ram Rattan Group has taken another bold step in Alwar, unveiling The Green Step Farms Phase 2 and Aravalli Retreat in their well-established Naugaon region. This move underscores the company's commitment to offering premier living and outstanding returns for investors.

Naugaon, also known as Ram Rattan's Naugaon, is becoming a focal point for investment due to its favorable environment, robust development potential, and affordability compared to larger urban areas. The area's strategic location along the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor further enhances its attractiveness.

Adding to its appeal, government-led projects like the Aravalli Green Development Project and new infrastructure initiatives are positioning Alwar and Naugaon for substantial growth. The Green Step Farms Phase 2 and Aravalli Retreat offer diverse options from premium to affordable plots, ensuring unmatched connectivity and amenities for potential buyers.

