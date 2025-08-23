Concrete Growth: The Urban Expansion Forecast for Delhi-NCR

A recent study projects that built-up areas in Delhi-NCR will surge from 3,386.76 square kilometers in 2023 to 3,868.28 square kilometers by 2033. This means that approximately 28% of the region will be urbanised, translating to an expansion of 481.5 sq km or a 14% increase over a decade.

The research, titled 'Forecasting urban expansion in Delhi-NCR: Integrating remote sensing, machine learning, and Markov chain simulation for sustainable urban planning,' was published in GeoJournal. It was conducted by scholars from Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Environmental Sciences among others, analyzing changes in land use and land cover from 2003 to 2023.

As urban areas grow, agricultural land and forests face reductions. The study highlights that rapid concrete spread threatens biodiversity, water resources, and food security. Recommendations include integrating this data into Delhi's master plan to conform to sustainability objectives under the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)