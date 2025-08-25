Left Menu

ISRO's Successful Parachute Test Boosts Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO conducted a critical test of the parachute-based deceleration system for the Gaganyaan mission near Sriharikota. The test, part of system-level qualification, simulated a descent scenario with a 4.8-tonne crew module. The operation involved multiple parachutes and was supported by Indian defense agencies.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone in its Gaganyaan program by conducting the Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) near Sriharikota. This crucial test aimed to validate the parachute-based deceleration system critical for the crew module's safe landing at sea during the mission.

During the exercise at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, a 4.8-tonne simulated crew module was dropped from a height of 3 kilometers using a Chinook heavy-lift helicopter. The system employed ten parachutes in a meticulous sequence to ensure a controlled and safe descent, serving as a test for a potential abort scenario.

The collaboration for this comprehensive test involved contributions from various governmental bodies, including DRDO, Indian Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. ISRO plans to conduct further tests under different conditions in the coming days to ensure mission reliability and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

