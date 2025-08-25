ISRO's Successful Parachute Test Boosts Gaganyaan Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a significant milestone in its Gaganyaan program by conducting the Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) near Sriharikota. This crucial test aimed to validate the parachute-based deceleration system critical for the crew module's safe landing at sea during the mission.

During the exercise at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, a 4.8-tonne simulated crew module was dropped from a height of 3 kilometers using a Chinook heavy-lift helicopter. The system employed ten parachutes in a meticulous sequence to ensure a controlled and safe descent, serving as a test for a potential abort scenario.

The collaboration for this comprehensive test involved contributions from various governmental bodies, including DRDO, Indian Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. ISRO plans to conduct further tests under different conditions in the coming days to ensure mission reliability and safety.

