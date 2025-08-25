Rivers Rage in Odisha: Flood Devastation Across Districts

Severe flooding has ravaged the northern districts of Odisha, affecting Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur as relentless rains swell rivers beyond their banks, inundating large swathes of land.

In Balasore, blocks like Balipal and Jeleswar have been heavily impacted by the rising Subarnarekha. Meanwhile, Bhadrak faces its own challenges as the Baitarani river floods districts, notably altering the landscapes around Dhamnagar.

Officials are on high alert with the Brahmani river also showing dangerously high levels. Relief and rescue operations are underway, as the Disaster Management Minister orders immediate action to mitigate the impact on local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)