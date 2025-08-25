Left Menu

Luxury BMW Blaze in Kandivali: Quick Response Averts Disaster

A BMW caught fire in Kandivali, with the driver escaping unhurt. The fire started outside a bank, and a passerby informed fire authorities. A fire engine responded and extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

A luxury BMW vehicle burst into flames on a busy street in Kandivali, a western suburb, on Monday. Thankfully, the driver managed to escape without injury, according to local officials.

The incident occurred while the car was parked outside a bank. Observers say a watchful passerby immediately notified the fire brigade, which quickly dispatched a fire engine to the scene.

Responders successfully extinguished the flames within just 15 minutes. Authorities are still investigating the root cause of the fire, the official reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

