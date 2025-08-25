Luxury BMW Blaze in Kandivali: Quick Response Averts Disaster

A luxury BMW vehicle burst into flames on a busy street in Kandivali, a western suburb, on Monday. Thankfully, the driver managed to escape without injury, according to local officials.

The incident occurred while the car was parked outside a bank. Observers say a watchful passerby immediately notified the fire brigade, which quickly dispatched a fire engine to the scene.

Responders successfully extinguished the flames within just 15 minutes. Authorities are still investigating the root cause of the fire, the official reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)