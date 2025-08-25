Luxury BMW Blaze in Kandivali: Quick Response Averts Disaster
A BMW caught fire in Kandivali, with the driver escaping unhurt. The fire started outside a bank, and a passerby informed fire authorities. A fire engine responded and extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
A luxury BMW vehicle burst into flames on a busy street in Kandivali, a western suburb, on Monday. Thankfully, the driver managed to escape without injury, according to local officials.
The incident occurred while the car was parked outside a bank. Observers say a watchful passerby immediately notified the fire brigade, which quickly dispatched a fire engine to the scene.
Responders successfully extinguished the flames within just 15 minutes. Authorities are still investigating the root cause of the fire, the official reported.
