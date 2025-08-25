Flood Fury in Punjab: Schools Shut Amid Rising Water Levels

The Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, have overflowed due to heavy rainfall and dam water releases, creating distress in various districts of Punjab. The Punjab administration has ordered school closures as a precautionary measure.

The Hoshiarpur district administration mandated school closures on August 26 and 27 due to adverse weather forecasts. Similarly, the Pathankot administration announced a holiday for all educational institutions on August 26 amid heavy rain warnings.

In Fazilka district, schools in 20 villages near the Sutlej river are closed due to rising water levels. The Punjab government is conducting a 'girdawari' to assess damage. Community policing initiatives like 'Thikri Pehra' are also in place to safeguard affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)