Left Menu

Flood Fury in Punjab: Schools Shut Amid Rising Water Levels

Several districts in Punjab face disruptions as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate due to heavy rains, leading to school closures and damage assessments. Local administrations have declared holidays in educational institutions, and the government is assessing losses in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:15 IST
Flood Fury in Punjab: Schools Shut Amid Rising Water Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, have overflowed due to heavy rainfall and dam water releases, creating distress in various districts of Punjab. The Punjab administration has ordered school closures as a precautionary measure.

The Hoshiarpur district administration mandated school closures on August 26 and 27 due to adverse weather forecasts. Similarly, the Pathankot administration announced a holiday for all educational institutions on August 26 amid heavy rain warnings.

In Fazilka district, schools in 20 villages near the Sutlej river are closed due to rising water levels. The Punjab government is conducting a 'girdawari' to assess damage. Community policing initiatives like 'Thikri Pehra' are also in place to safeguard affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
2
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India
3
Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Expands Strategic Air Network with IAF and AAI

Uttarakhand Expands Strategic Air Network with IAF and AAI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025