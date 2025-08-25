Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Hit by Devastating Monsoon Deluge

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of several roads and educational institutions, significant infrastructure damage, and displacement of residents. The monsoon-induced disasters have resulted in landslides, flooding, and a substantial loss of human lives and property, prompting a statewide red alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:26 IST
Intense monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread damage and chaos. Authorities have ordered closures of educational institutions in multiple districts to ensure safety, while numerous roads remain impassable due to landslides and flooding.

In districts like Kangra and Chamba, flood-like conditions have left communities in distress. Rescue teams have been deployed to assist affected residents, and significant damage to power and water supply infrastructure has been reported. Dharamshala has faced severe water shortages following the collapse of a major drinking water supply line.

As the situation escalates, the state's emergency centers report millions in damages and numerous casualties due to rain-related incidents. With a red alert in place, the community braces itself against the persistent downpour and its devastating consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

