Kochi Metro Phase 3 Set to Transform Urban Connectivity

Systra MVA Consulting India Pvt Ltd has launched the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension of Kochi Metro's third phase, stretching from Aluva to Angamaly, according to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), on Monday.

This report, costing Rs 1.03 crore, is due for submission within six months, marking the beginning of metro expansion efforts past Kochi airport towards Angamaly. The project has received the nod from both Central and State governments, ensuring international-level transit services for the Aluva-Angamaly corridor while spurring regional development, noted KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera.

The envisaged Phase 3 involves constructing a 17.5-km elevated viaduct and a nearly three-km underground section. Extensive investigations and studies will be undertaken, funded via the Central Financial Assistance Scheme under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Citizens are invited to share their suggestions by emailing contact@kmrl.co.in.

(With inputs from agencies.)