Left Menu

Relentless Rains Ravage Jammu Region: Highways Shut Down

The Jammu division faced continuous moderate to heavy rains, causing the suspension of traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Rising water levels threatened many areas, and numerous landslides led to road closures. Authorities issued advisories as the weather outlook predicted further rain and potential natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:27 IST
Relentless Rains Ravage Jammu Region: Highways Shut Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rains continued to batter the Jammu region, leading to significant disruptions. Traffic on the crucial Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended due to stone shoots from hillocks, while almost all streams flowed near danger levels, submerging several low-lying areas.

The highway was closed at multiple points, including Udhampur, due to heavy downpours and the resulting landslides. Rivers threatened overflow, exacerbating the potential for flooding. Numerous roads experienced closures owing to landslides, and substantial property damage was reported in various districts.

Officials have issued warnings for those in landslide-prone areas, advising against proximity to water bodies. Continued rain is expected, with authorities on high alert for possible cloudbursts, flash floods, and additional landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Leadership in Bhandara: Pankaj Bhoyar Takes Charge

New Leadership in Bhandara: Pankaj Bhoyar Takes Charge

 India
2
Delhi's Electric School Buses: A Drive Towards Cleaner Air

Delhi's Electric School Buses: A Drive Towards Cleaner Air

 India
3
Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

 Vietnam
4
Global Markets Reel as Trump's Fed Decision Rattles Confidence

Global Markets Reel as Trump's Fed Decision Rattles Confidence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025