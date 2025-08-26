Relentless Rains Ravage Jammu Region: Highways Shut Down

Incessant rains continued to batter the Jammu region, leading to significant disruptions. Traffic on the crucial Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended due to stone shoots from hillocks, while almost all streams flowed near danger levels, submerging several low-lying areas.

The highway was closed at multiple points, including Udhampur, due to heavy downpours and the resulting landslides. Rivers threatened overflow, exacerbating the potential for flooding. Numerous roads experienced closures owing to landslides, and substantial property damage was reported in various districts.

Officials have issued warnings for those in landslide-prone areas, advising against proximity to water bodies. Continued rain is expected, with authorities on high alert for possible cloudbursts, flash floods, and additional landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)